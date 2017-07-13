East Street Sonic working to address bug issue

The Sonic drive-in at 2401 SW 19th Ave. Road, Ocala, was closed Thursday morning, with large garbage cans blocking the driveways and picnic tables. Signs read "Closed for business."The eatery on the road also known as Easy Street also had been closed on June 22.On Thursday, Andy Brophy, acting supervisor for the site, said there had been a complaint and state officials had visited the burger restaurant.According to the State of Florida's Department of Business and [...]