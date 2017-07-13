Troopers say drunk deputy crashed into bridge near Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA - A Florida sheriff's deputy was arrested on DUI charges when he crashed his truck into a pedestrian bridge near Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.The Florida Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Timothy Michael Craig hit a stop sign before crashing into the bridge on Tuesday night near Orlando.Troopers said in a report that Craig was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in and out of consciousness and was throwing up. No one else was injured. [...]