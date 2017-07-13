Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4097 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Troopers say drunk deputy crashed into bridge near Disney

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 9:06 AM
    Discuss:

    LAKE BUENA VISTA - A Florida sheriff's deputy was arrested on DUI charges when he crashed his truck into a pedestrian bridge near Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.The Florida Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Timothy Michael Craig hit a stop sign before crashing into the bridge on Tuesday night near Orlando.Troopers said in a report that Craig was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in and out of consciousness and was throwing up. No one else was injured. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor