Community news and events for July 13 and beyond

Reduced adoption feesThe Humane Society of Marion County is offering cat and kitten adoptions for $25 for a limited time. There are 173 felines at the shelter, at 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, and under foster care. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. Call 873-7387 or visit www.thehsmc.org.Volunteers, spectators soughtSpecial Olympics Florida Marion County will host its county games for swimming from 10 a.m. to [...]