Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4087 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for July 13 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 12:08 AM
    Discuss:

    Reduced adoption feesThe Humane Society of Marion County is offering cat and kitten adoptions for $25 for a limited time. There are 173 felines at the shelter, at 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, and under foster care. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. Call 873-7387 or visit www.thehsmc.org.Volunteers, spectators soughtSpecial Olympics Florida Marion County will host its county games for swimming from 10 a.m. to [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor