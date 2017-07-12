One dead after two-vehicle crash

UMATILLA- A two-vehicle wreck on a rural roadway in southeast Marion County claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured the driver of a pickup truck Wednesday.The name of the motorcyclist was not released by Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigating the crash on County Road 42 until the victim's family can be notified.However, accordingto a later update from FHP, the driver is a 24-year-old man from Deltona and was [...]