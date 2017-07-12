Court notes: Sex offender sentenced to 10 years, others see felonies reduced

One woman and two men recently saw their felony charges downgraded to misdemeanors by the State Attorney's Office.The three defendants were originally charged with the felony crimes when they were arrested but, after investigation, the State has decided their actions either do not qualify for the charged crime or their actions were misdemeanor-worthy, not felony-worthy.Two other men saw an end to their cases. One will have no charges filed on drug possession because he provided [...]