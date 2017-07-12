Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4082 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Court notes: Sex offender sentenced to 10 years, others see felonies reduced

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 1:08 PM
    Discuss:

    One woman and two men recently saw their felony charges downgraded to misdemeanors by the State Attorney's Office.The three defendants were originally charged with the felony crimes when they were arrested but, after investigation, the State has decided their actions either do not qualify for the charged crime or their actions were misdemeanor-worthy, not felony-worthy.Two other men saw an end to their cases. One will have no charges filed on drug possession because he provided [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor