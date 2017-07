Bust out of the dog days of summer with some fresh Apple swag. This week, you can grab the best price we've ever seen on a refurbished iPhone 5s, a super-affordable iPhone battery replacement kit, and more. Week's best Apple deals Refurbished iPhone 5s 16GB Straight Talk phone for $50 Dirt-cheap prepaid iPhones from Walmart's []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)