MCSO investigates three weekend home burglaries

The Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated three residential burglaries over the weekend.A chainsaw valued at $800 was reported taken from a home on Northeast 220th Street in Fort McCoy when it was unoccupied between Monday and Sunday morning. The chainsaw was taken from inside the home, which the owner said is always locked.Prescriptions and other medicines were stolen from a residence on Southeast 30th Avenue in Ocala sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. Sunday.A 48-inch [...]