ORLANDO - Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.Orange County sheriff's investigators say Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel was killed by his mother's roommates, 58-year-old Callene Barton and 28-year-old Lakesha Lewis.The Orlando [...]
Authorities: Orange County boy, 3, killed for drinking milk from jug
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:08 AM
