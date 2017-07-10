Newsvine

Authorities: Orange County boy, 3, killed for drinking milk from jug

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
    ORLANDO - Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.Orange County sheriff's investigators say Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel was killed by his mother's roommates, 58-year-old Callene Barton and 28-year-old Lakesha Lewis.The Orlando [...]

