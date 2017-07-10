Sounds familiar? More storms and highs in 90s

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected each day throughout the week, with the strongest thunderstorms featuring heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service.Meanwhile, daily highs are expected to range in the low 90s.Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, particularly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the chance of precipitation is expected to be 60 percent. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny and the high near 91 [...]