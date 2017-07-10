Ocala writer earns prestigious Yale award

In elementary school, Stephen Williams-Ortega wanted to be a writer for comic books.In middle school, he became interested more in fictional stories, but "didn't really have the dedication to finish anything," he said.Now, with his freshman year at Yale University under his belt, the Ocala native and Vanguard High School alumnus has finished something and seen it published, and is looking to get published again.Williams-Ortega was awarded first-place in fiction [...]