Medicaid cut in GOP health bill worries the nursing home set

FORT LAUDERDALE - Amy Bernard and her brother kept their mother out of a nursing home as long as they could, until Parkinson's and dementia took their toll and she was seriously injured in a fall.Bernard is happy with her mother's nursing home care, but it comes at a steep price: $7,000 per month, an amount that would be way beyond the older woman's means if not for Medicaid, which picks up $3,000 of the tab.Which is why Bernard and many other Americans like her are [...]