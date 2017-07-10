Man, 60, dies in Levy County crash

A 60-year-old Chiefland man died in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County Sunday evening.The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately release the man's name because his family had not been notified.The crash occurred on County Road 347 near Northwest 140th Court at 8:35 p.m., according to an FHP media release. The man was driving a 1997 GMC 1500 pickup truck northeast on CR 347 when he drifted off the road to the right side. He overcorrected to the left, and the truck [...]