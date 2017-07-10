Community news and events for July 10 and beyond

Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Chili hot dog on bun, baked apple chunks with raisins, waffle graham crackers, orange pineapple juice and low fat milkTuesday: Chicken Provencal, garlic mashed potatoes, carrot coins, whole grain bread, [...]