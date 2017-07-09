TODAYLifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.*S.S.S.S. Mandal of Ocala, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 14245 SW 16th Ave., Ocala. Bring non-perishable food item.*Advance Auto Parts, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 16045 E. State Road 40, Silver Springs*Winn-Dixie, 2:30-5 p.m., 11310 S. U.S. 301, BelleviewFarmstead Weekend: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crones' Cradle Conserve, 6411 NE [...]
Calendar of events for July 9 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 9:22 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment