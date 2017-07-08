Man, 31, charged with exposing himself to 8-year-old girl

OCALA - A 31-year-old man, who police said exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl and gave her 50 cents to keep quiet, was arrested on a warrant for lewd and lascivious exhibition.Phillip Nelson was arrested Friday and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was booked. Nelson was released Friday afternoon on $5,000 bond.According to Ocala police officials, Nelson was visiting a man's residence when he went into the juvenile's room and asked her a sexual [...]