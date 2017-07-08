Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3977 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Man arrested for hitting driver at intersection

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 2:06 PM
    Discuss:

    DUNNELLON- A 59-year-old man who told Marion County Sheriff's deputies that he flipped off a driver because the man was driving rudely, was arrested for battery.At his Dunnellon residence, Robert T. Dalton claimed that while stopped at thetraffic light at State Road 200 and County Road 484 on Thursday, a manopened the door and he got out of his vehicle and approached the person. Dalton said he knew there was going to be a fight when he [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor