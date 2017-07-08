TODAYThe Villages Art League July Celebration Art Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Miona Recreation Center, 1526 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages. Call 845-807-7489.Marion County Gourd Artists: 9:30 a.m., All About Art, 5162 SE Abshier, Belleview. Visit marioncountygourdartists.com. Registration required.Tech Olympics: 10 a.m., Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Spectators free; lunch $5. [...]
Calendar of events for July 8 and beyond
