Third man dies following Florida power plant accident

APOLLO BEACH - A third man has died from injuries suffered in a Florida power plant accident that happened when molten material poured onto workers as they tried to unplug a blocked tank.Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials told The Associated Press in an email that Antonio Navarrete died Wednesday evening.Tampa Electric Company officials said the accident happened June 29 at a power plant just southeast of downtown Tampa. It occurred at the plant's coal-fired boiler, [...]