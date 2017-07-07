A Marion County judgereduced the bail amount Fridayof a Miami man accused of credit card fraud and related charges.Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Robert Hodges granted the defenses' motion to reduce 44-year-old Jose Yosva Hernandez-Trujillo's bond to reflect the reduction in charges the State Attorney's Office filed June 12. [...]
Judge reduces bail for credit card fraud case defendant
Fri Jul 7, 2017
