MCSO investigates death in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY Marion County sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Sun Valley.They identified the dead man as Mohammad H. Barak, 41, who lived in the 10400 block of Southwest 45th Avenue.Officials got a call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about someone who was unresponsive and found Barak's body.Sheriff's officials said the death appears suspicious. They would not disclose a cause or manner of death until their investigation is complete. [...]