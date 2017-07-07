Best bets for the weekend

1. Albert Castiglia: The blues singer and guitarist will headline tonight's Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series concert at Webb Field, 1510 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Music starts at 8 p.m. with opener Samuel Berry. Call 629-8220. This is a free, family-friendly concert. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.2. After Dark in the Park Movie Series: The city of Ocala will screen the live-action remake of "Pete's Dragon" for free at 8:30 tonight at Tuscawilla [...]