TALLAHASSEE - The Broward County School Board voted Wednesday to move ahead with legal action against a sweeping new education law, an initial step toward a court clash over one of the legislative session's most controversial bills.During a special meeting called to discuss the potential lawsuit, board members voted unanimously to allow the district to hire an outside lawyer to help handle the case. Broward County expects to be followed by other districts - [...]
Court fight looms over education law
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 8:10 AM
