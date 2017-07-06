Sanford car salesman robbed at knifepoint during test drive

SANFORD - A man who authorities say held a salesman at knifepoint during a test drive has been arrested.The Orlando Sentinel reports 26-year-old Allen Pendergrass was charged with armed carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle related to the Saturday incident.Deputies say Pendergrass went to a Sanford Subaru dealership and told a salesman he wanted to test-drive a vehicle. During the drive, authorities say Pendergrass pulled out a large [...]