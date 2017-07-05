Car bursts into flames just after duo exits

Two people got out of a car they were riding inin time beforeitburst into flames Tuesday.According to Ocala Fire Rescue Spokeswoman Ashley Lopez, the individuals weretraveling in a Mustang along State Road 200 when they smelled smoke. The driver decided to pull over in the 3700 block of SR 200. Lopez said as soon as they got out of the car, they saw flames and called 911.Firefighters received the call at 6:02 p.m. and the flames, which engulfed the [...]