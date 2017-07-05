New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

NEW YORK - A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year member of the department, was assigned with a partner to a mobile command post when the man fired one round through the window and struck her in the head as she was wrapping up her shift. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive."This was an unprovoked [...]