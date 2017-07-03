Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3848 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Shots fired at Shores home Sunday night

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 3:14 PM
    Discuss:

    SILVER SPRINGS SHORES - The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible drive-by shooting at a residence Sunday night.According to the MCSO report, deputies were called to a home on Pecan Run around 10:17 p.m. The preliminary investigation found that "unknown suspect(s) fired shot at the victim's house."The report does not identify the victim or state what type of weapon was used.Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.- Andy [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor