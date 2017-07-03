LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
MARION COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
17B-153 Major Maintenance Project DRA 7545 Sinkhole Repair (Deer Path Phase 3). Project Due:
7/13/17 3:00 PM, at Marion Co Procurement, 2631 SE 3 St, Ocala FL 34471. Non-Mandatory...
July 3, 2017 - Intent to bid major maintenance project DRA 7545 sinkhole repair (deer path phase 3)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 1:08 PM
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment