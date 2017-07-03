Fire Marshal's Office: Be safe, not sorry, with fireworks

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office urges Floridians to celebrate safely when using fireworks and sparklers.The National Fire Protection Association reports that fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year and the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported more than 11,000 fireworks-related emergency room visits in the U.S. during 2016, according to a news release from the Fire Marshal's Office.To help Florida families [...]