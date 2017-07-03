Newsvine

Back in the money: Scott's net worth rebounds

    TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Rick Scott's net worth rebounded in 2016, a reversal of fortune after his investments plunged a year earlier, according to annual financial disclosure documents.Meanwhile, the collective net worth of the state Cabinet has also climbed, with all three elected members reporting upticks in the annual reports, which were due July 3.The Cabinet's overall personal finances should be even higher after Panama City restaurateur Jimmy Patronis, appointed by [...]

