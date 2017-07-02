Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3826 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Vehicles reported stolen in separate incidents

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 5:12 PM
    Discuss:

    At least two incidences of stolen vehicles were reported this weekend to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. An MCSO incident report indicates a rented 2017 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen sometime between Friday around 8:30 p.m. and Saturday just before 1 a.m. by a woman at a residence on County Road 42 near Umatilla. Leesburg police later located the car and arrested the woman's 16-year-old granddaughter, who was in possession of the car, according to the MCSO. In [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor