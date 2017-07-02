Vehicles reported stolen in separate incidents

At least two incidences of stolen vehicles were reported this weekend to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. An MCSO incident report indicates a rented 2017 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen sometime between Friday around 8:30 p.m. and Saturday just before 1 a.m. by a woman at a residence on County Road 42 near Umatilla. Leesburg police later located the car and arrested the woman's 16-year-old granddaughter, who was in possession of the car, according to the MCSO. In [...]