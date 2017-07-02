TODAYFourth of July Weekend Beach Party: Today through Tuesday, Eaton's Beach, 15790 SE 134th Ave., Weirsdale. Call 259-2444.Farmstead Weekend: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crones' Cradle Conserve, 6411 NE 217th Place, Citra. Call 595-3377 or visit cronescradleconserve.org. Tour a working vegetable and herb farm.LifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.Sam's Club, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., [...]
Calendar of events for July 2 and beyond
