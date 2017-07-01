Man charged in group beating of two men

One of five people believed to have been involved in the beating of two men and taking a vehicle they were sitting in, was arrested by police on Friday.Justin Giovanni Olivares, who was taken into custody at his job, told Ocala Police Department Detective Brandon Sirolli that he wasn't a part of the beating and carjacking. Though he denied taking partin the incident, he told the detective that he suspected one of the victims of burglarizing his vehicle. He [...]