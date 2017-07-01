Teen critically injured in ATV accident Saturday

CITRA - A teenager was seriously injured Saturday when the All Terrain Vehicle he was riding crashed head-on into a tree.The wreck occurred off a hard-top dirt road in the 2300 block of Northeast 165th Street in Citra.The 17-year-old boy, identified as Sean Stokes, was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. FHP officials said the teenhad head injuries.Troopers said the boy was riding the 2004 ATV Yamaha Raptor [...]