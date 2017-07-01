Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3816 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Five teens charged in 'car hopping' thefts

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 4:06 PM
    Discuss:

    Teenagers seen walking around a neighborhood in the early morning hours by a sheriff's deputy were arrested for burglary and grand theft.Sgt. Billy Padgett drove into the Quail Creek subdivision located in the 1900 block of Southeast 31st Street around 4 a.m. on June 29 when he noticed four boys walking down a road. Two of them were wearingbackpacks and the sergeant drove up to them and asked what they were doing outside and what was in the backpacks.The juveniles [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor