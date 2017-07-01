Five teens charged in 'car hopping' thefts

Teenagers seen walking around a neighborhood in the early morning hours by a sheriff's deputy were arrested for burglary and grand theft.Sgt. Billy Padgett drove into the Quail Creek subdivision located in the 1900 block of Southeast 31st Street around 4 a.m. on June 29 when he noticed four boys walking down a road. Two of them were wearingbackpacks and the sergeant drove up to them and asked what they were doing outside and what was in the backpacks.The juveniles [...]