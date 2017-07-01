Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3809 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Calendar of events for July 1 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:24 PM
    Discuss:

    TODAYYard sale: 7 a.m., Silver Springs Shores Community Center, 590 Silver Road, Ocala. $10 car show entry. Call 512-3319.Breakfast buffet: The Men's Club of St. Johns United Methodist of Cotton Plant will offer a breakfast buffet 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the church, at 12390 W. County Road 328, west of Ocala. $6 adults; free ages 10 and younger. Call 812-0406.Coffee with the Birds: 8 a.m., Silver Springs [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor