Update: Missing, endangered veteran found dead

    Law enforcement officials said Friday afternoon that a missing 21-year-old U.S. Navy veteran was found deadnear the vehicle he had been driving.The Ocala Police Department had asked for the public's assistance in finding Mark Raymond McKeon Jr., who was considered missing and endangered since he had last been seen on Wednesday.Near Dunnellon, a passerby spotted the red Jeep McKeon had been driving. His body was nearby. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play. [...]

