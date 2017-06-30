Churches should have the First Amendment right to endorse political candidates and still keep their tax-free status, say House Republicans, who quietly tucked a provision into a sweeping spending bill that would deny the IRS money to enforce the 63-year-old law prohibiting such outright politicking from the pulpit.
GOP bill would let churches endorse political candidates
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:10 PM
