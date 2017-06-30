Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3795 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Trump mocks TV host: 'bleeding badly from a face-lift'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:14 AM
    Discuss:

    President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the brains, looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching. His latest crude broadside against a woman's appearance set off a storm of protest from Republicans and Democrats alike and did nothing to advance his struggling policy agenda.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor