Cost of concealed weapons permits goes down in Florida

CLEARWATER - The fee to apply or renew concealed weapons permits in Florida is going down $5.Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam - whose agency is in charge of concealed carry permits - announced the change Thursday.As of July 1, it will cost people $55 for a permit and $55 to renew. This is the third time Putnam has reduced the fees on concealed weapons permits.Within the last year, the department received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon [...]