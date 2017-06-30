Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3795 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Cost of concealed weapons permits goes down in Florida

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:12 AM
    Discuss:

    CLEARWATER - The fee to apply or renew concealed weapons permits in Florida is going down $5.Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam - whose agency is in charge of concealed carry permits - announced the change Thursday.As of July 1, it will cost people $55 for a permit and $55 to renew. This is the third time Putnam has reduced the fees on concealed weapons permits.Within the last year, the department received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor