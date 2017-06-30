2 killed, 4 injured in industrial accident at Apollo Beach power plant

APOLLO BEACH - An industrial accident at a Florida power plant Thursday killed two people and seriously injured four others, officials said.Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesman Larry McKinnon said emergency workers responded to afternoon calls about an explosion at the Tampa Electric Co. plant in Apollo Beach. The accident's cause wasn't immediately known, but McKinnon said authorities quickly ruled out terrorism."They were all contractors doing routine maintenance, [...]
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:10 AM
