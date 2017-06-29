Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3747 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Bicyclist injured in traffic crash in Ocala

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:06 PM
    Discuss:

    Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Thursday.Officials said the collision involved a 2010 Chevy pickup truck driven by 47-year-old Richardo Terrell of Ocala and Blaize Links, 29, also of Ocala, who was riding a bicycle.Troopers said the crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 81st Street and 147th Avenue. Links was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. It was not known if Links was [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor