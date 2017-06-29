Bicyclist injured in traffic crash in Ocala

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Thursday.Officials said the collision involved a 2010 Chevy pickup truck driven by 47-year-old Richardo Terrell of Ocala and Blaize Links, 29, also of Ocala, who was riding a bicycle.Troopers said the crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 81st Street and 147th Avenue. Links was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. It was not known if Links was [...]