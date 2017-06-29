Calendar of events for June 29 and beyond

TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGSMarion County Development Review: 8:30 a.m., Office of County Engineer, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit 671-8686.Walk to the Hits!: 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Marion Oaks Community Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Free. Call 438-2830.T.O.P.S.: Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 9 a.m., Spring Lake Village, 2450 NE 146th Terrace, Silver Springs. [...]