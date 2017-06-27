Newsvine

MCSO: Man arrested after wildly firing shots in neighborhood

    A man who scared neighbors when he wildly fired numerous rounds while inside and outside his mobile home on Monday was arrested by sheriff's deputies.Neighbors told dispatchers that while James Hayes, 65, was firing shots in the air and into the ground, he was yelling about snakes and people getting hurt.When deputies arrived in the 2500 block of Southeast 170th Lane in Summerfield, they took cover by a mobile home not far from Hayes' residence. They said Hayes [...]

