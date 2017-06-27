Woman reports handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

A handgun was reported stolen from inside an unlocked vehicle on Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.A woman told a deputy she went to a Lowe's store on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. and left her Taurus 9mm inside her purse, which was on the passenger seat. She said she checked her purse around 8 a.m. Monday and discovered the firearm was missing. Authorities remind people to never leave valuables inside vehicles and to always lock the doors. [...]