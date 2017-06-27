Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3692 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Woman reports handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:08 PM
    Discuss:

    A handgun was reported stolen from inside an unlocked vehicle on Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.A woman told a deputy she went to a Lowe's store on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. and left her Taurus 9mm inside her purse, which was on the passenger seat. She said she checked her purse around 8 a.m. Monday and discovered the firearm was missing. Authorities remind people to never leave valuables inside vehicles and to always lock the doors. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor