Woman dies from injuries in crash Sunday in Belleview

A woman who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday has died from her injuries.Belleview Police Department officials said Tuesday that Lauren Santa, 29 of Belleview, died at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville at 3:30 p.m. Monday.Santa was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Paul Eppley, 28, also of Belleview. According to BPD officers, the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north in the 5400 block of S. U.S. 441 shortly after 8:30 a.m. and was in the [...]