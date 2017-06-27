OPD seeks woman in connection to credit card theft

Ocala police officials arrested one woman and are searching for another related to the theft and use of a credit card that belonged to a client of the business for which they worked.According to detective Shawn Hardman's report, the two women, who were employed by a cleaning service, went to a home in the 1100 block of Southeast Eighth Street on May 16 to clean the residence. A few days later, a woman who lives in the home was contacted by her bank about unusual activity on her [...]