Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3692 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

OPD seeks woman in connection to credit card theft

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:12 AM
    Discuss:

    Ocala police officials arrested one woman and are searching for another related to the theft and use of a credit card that belonged to a client of the business for which they worked.According to detective Shawn Hardman's report, the two women, who were employed by a cleaning service, went to a home in the 1100 block of Southeast Eighth Street on May 16 to clean the residence. A few days later, a woman who lives in the home was contacted by her bank about unusual activity on her [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor