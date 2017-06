June 27, 1997: The last day of yet another disappointing quarter for Applebrings an end to CEO Gil Amelio's 500 days running the company. The $56 million quarterly loss contributes to an overall Apple deficit of $1.6 billion during Amelio's reign: The slump effectively wipes out every cent of profit Cupertino had earnedsince fiscal 1991. []

