Ocala man arrested for missing court date

Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:03 PM
    A man wanted for not showing up for court date after he was out on bondon attempted murder and a weapons charge was arrested by Ocala police on Monday night.Steven Rochelle surrendered peacefully to authorities after officials were told he was inside a residence at Berkeley Pointe Apartments, formally known as Spring Manor, at 2853 NE Seventh St.Rochelle was taken into custody without incident, placed into the back of an Ocala Police Department cruiser, and transported to [...]

