MARION OAKS -A 7-year-old boy was improving on Monday, following a near drowning on Sunday, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.The MCSO incident report indicates deputies were called to a home on Marion Oaks Golf Road and upon arrival found the boy "lying on the pool deck near the stairs going into the shallow end of the [...]
MCSO: Boy is improving after near drowning
Mon Jun 26, 2017
