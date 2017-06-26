Newsvine

MCSO: Boy is improving after near drowning

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:10 PM
    MARION OAKS -A 7-year-old boy was improving on Monday, following a near drowning on Sunday, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.The MCSO incident report indicates deputies were called to a home on Marion Oaks Golf Road and upon arrival found the boy "lying on the pool deck near the stairs going into the shallow end of the [...]

