200+ FPS on a 12" Retina Macbook - MacOS Gaming with Geforce Now

12" Retina Amazon http://amzn.to/2ueqdhS B&H https://bhpho.to/2tgS9EO 13" MBP (for 5K display) https://bhpho.to/2qTL6xG Geforce Now http://bit.ly/2sX67cq

AppleInsider takes a closer look at the beta version of Nvidia's GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service that promises to deliver high-end gaming experiences to Mac.